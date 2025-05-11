Zelensky ready to meet Putin in Turkey, calls for immediate ceasefire

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 11 said he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," Zelensky said.

As Ukraine's allies push for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, Putin has rejected an immediate ceasefire and instead suggested direct peace talks be held in Istanbul beginning May 15.

"We expect a ceasefire from tomorrow — complete and lasting, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy," Zelensky said.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Russia and Ukraine to hold peace talks "immediately" as efforts by the White House have thus far failed to establish a ceasefire.

"I hope that this time the Russians do not look for reasons why they cannot," Zelensky said.

Kyiv has said it is ready to talk but insists any negotiations must begin with a full cessation of hostilities.

The Kremlin has shown no signs it is willing to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations brokered by the U.S.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, claiming on May 10 that it would be "an advantage" for Ukraine.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a 30-day ceasefire, saying on April 23, Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."

In a historic meeting in Kyiv on May 10, Ukraine and European allies put forth a demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire beginning May 12.

By responding with an invitation to talks and no promises to extend the ceasefire, Putin refused the call for an unconditional truce.

"Putin... doesn't want to have a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the bloodbath. Ukraine should agree to this, immediately," Trump said earlier on May 11.