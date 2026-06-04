Ukraine strikes Russian patrol ship in Sea of Azov, confirms damage to St. Petersburg oil terminal

Ukrainian forces struck several Russian military targets overnight on June 4, including a Project 10410 "Svetlyak" border patrol vessel in the Sea of Azov, Ukraine's General Staff said.

Ukrainian forces regularly strike Russian military targets in Russia and in Russian-occupied territories in an effort to disrupt Moscow's military operations.

The vessel, measuring nearly 50 meters in length, was struck near the settlement of Iurkine in Russian-occupied Crimea, Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi said on Telegram.

Brovdi added that the boat was armed with 16 Igla man-portable air-defense system launchers, an AK-176 naval gun, as well as machine-gun mounts and six-barrel anti-aircraft autocannons. The crew consisted of 28 personnel, according to the commander.

0:00 / 1× Footage purportedly shows a Ukrainian drone hitting a Russian Svetlyak-class patrol boat in the Sea of Azov, as well as other targets overnight on June 4, 2026. (Robert "Madyar" Brovdi/Telegram)

The extent of the damage to the patrol vessel is still being assessed, the General Staff said.

In addition to the patrol vessel, Ukrainian forces also struck concentrations of Russian weapons and military equipment in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as a Russian army command post in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces further hit an ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast, fuel and lubricants storage sites in Russian-occupied Crimea and in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Inside Russia, a Ukrainian overnight strike also hit a gunpowder plant in Ryazan Oblast, sparking a fire covering more than 400 square meters.

In the June 4 statement, the General Staff confirmed a series of successful strikes carried out earlier.

As a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil terminal in St. Petersburg on June 3, one storage tank was destroyed and six others were damaged, along with two technical loading platforms.

Another Ukrainian strike caused a fire at a storage facility covering more than 200 square meters at the Michurinsk "Progress" plant in Russia's Tambov Oblast, which produces components for precision-guided weapons.