16 killed, 86 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day, massive drone assault hits Kherson

At least 16 people were killed and 86 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, with Kherson Oblast reporting the highest number of civilian casualties, local authorities said on June 4.

Russian forces carried out several attacks across southern Kherson Oblast throughout the day, including on the city of Kherson, which lies on the banks of the Dnipro River opposite the Russian-occupied part of the region.

A total of 53 settlements came under attack, leaving six people dead and 26 others injured, including a child, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The regional capital, Kherson, suffered some of the heaviest damage as Russian drones launched repeated strikes on residential neighborhoods at various times throughout the day and night.

The attacks came as Russia carried out a wider overnight drone assault on Ukraine. The Air Force said Russia launched 293 drones, 264 of which were intercepted. At least 24 drones struck 11 locations, while falling debris was recorded at 12 sites.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three residents in the city of Kramatorsk and two more in the town of Druzhkivka. Another 11 people were injured across the region over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks targeted 17 settlements as well as the regional capital, Kharkiv, where one woman was killed and eight others were injured. Across the region, Russian strikes killed three people and wounded 21 others, according to the local authorities.

In Sumy Oblast, one civilian was killed and 10 others were injured in Russian strikes, the local military administration said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and four others were injured in Russian attacks. Meanwhile, in neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 14 people were wounded over the past day, including two who were injured overnight in the Pavlohrad district.