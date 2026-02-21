KI logo
Zelensky introduces new sanctions on Russian shadow fleet

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his nightly address on Feb. 21, 2026. (President's Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Feb. 21 that Ukraine is imposing new sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet.

"Today, Ukraine has introduced new sanctions against the captains of vessels involved in transporting Russian oil – 225 captains," he said. "We will continue to consistently impose sanctions and make them global against everyone who helps Russia earn money for war."

Zelensky added that Ukrainian proposals often serve as the basis for partner countries' sanctions on Russia, and urged the European Union to increase pressure on Moscow in its next sanctions package.

"We very much count, in particular, that the next sanctions package of the European Union takes into account what is needed for real pressure on Russia over this war — for truly restricting Russia's ability to wage it," Zelensky said.

He specifically called on European leaders to prohibit maritime services for ships used by Moscow, arguing that such a move could push the Kremlin to shift "from war to diplomacy — to real diplomacy."

The European Commission is preparing its 20th sanctions package against Russia, which is still under discussion and pending approval by EU member states. The proposal includes a full ban on maritime services for Russian crude oil and could be finalized by Feb. 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In recent months, Western governments have stepped up scrutiny of Russia's so-called shadow fleet — a network of aging tankers often operating under opaque ownership structures or false flags — which Moscow has used to circumvent Western sanctions on its oil exports.

In January, several European countries, including France, Germany and Italy, took action against sanctioned Russian-linked vessels operating in or transiting their territorial waters.

Ukraine confirms Flamingo strike on key Russian ballistic missile factory
The Votkinsk Plant is a strategic, state-owned defense enterprise and one of the most important missile factories in Russia. It produces Iskander ballistic missiles — used in attacks against Ukraine — and nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

