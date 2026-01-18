KI logo
Russia

Italy detains vessel carrying metal for suspected Russia sanctions violations

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Italy detains vessel carrying metal for suspected Russia sanctions violations
For illustrative purposes. Boats in Brindisi, Italy, on March 20, 2023. (Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Italian financial police detained a vessel arriving from Russian territorial waters of the Black Sea at the port of Brindisi on Jan. 17 on suspicion of violating EU sanctions against Russia, the agency said.

The seizure relates to restrictive measures adopted after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The Brindisi Court approved the seizure of both the vessel and its cargo, which included 33 tons of ferrous metal.

According to Italian law enforcement, inspections uncovered "serious irregularities" in the ship's onboard documentation, as well as attempts to evade tracking systems. Authorities said the findings pointed to loading operations carried out at a Russian port subject to EU sanctions.

Analysis of data from the vessel's electronic chart display and information system showed that the ship was present in the port of Novorossiysk between Nov. 13 and 16, 2025, where it allegedly conducted prohibited loading activities, Italian outlet Quotidiano di Puglia reported.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Investigators also found that the vessel's automatic identification system had been switched off near Novorossiysk, apparently to avoid geolocation and oversight by authorities.

Four people are under investigation in the case — an importer, the shipowner, and two crew members — on suspicion of jointly breaching EU restrictive measures.

EU Regulation 833/2014 imposes wide-ranging sanctions on Russia over its actions destabilizing Ukraine, including strict limits on the import and purchase of iron and steel products originating in or exported from Russia.

Moscow has increasingly relied on a so-called shadow fleet of vessels operating outside standard maritime oversight to move oil and other goods abroad and circumvent Western sanctions.

Become a member – go ad‑free

European governments have signaled tougher measures in recent months to curb such practices.

read also

Russia seeks to disconnect Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, HUR says, risking potential meltdown
Disconnecting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants would take the crisis one step further — Ukrainians would be fully cut off from electricity and heating in subzero temperatures.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
ItalySanctionsEU sanctionsNovorossiyskShadow fleet
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, January 18
Sunday, January 18
Ukrainian sanctions target Russian sports ahead of Winter Olympics.

"Our country reminds the world before the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics that sport is not outside of politics. After all, the sanctioned individuals openly support aggression, war crimes, and occupation, thus destroying the principles and values ​​of the Olympic movement."

 (Updated:  )
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US to clarify peace proposal

The delegation consists of the recently appointed President’s Office head Kyrylo Budanov, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and the parliamentary leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia.

Show More

Editors' Picks