KI logo
Politics

EU proposes 'powerful' 20th Russia sanctions package with full ban on oil maritime services

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
EU proposes 'powerful' 20th Russia sanctions package with full ban on oil maritime services
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Sept. 13, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The European Commission proposed a new 20th package of sanctions against Russia on Feb. 6 for its war against Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced.

"The new package of sanctions covers energy, financial services, and trade," von der Leyen said, outlining measures aimed at further cutting off revenue streams funding Moscow's war.

A central element of the proposal is a full ban on maritime services for Russian crude oil, which would be coordinated with G7 partners.

If approved, the measure would bar European companies from providing insurance, shipping, financing, and other key services for transporting Russian oil, regardless of price.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Oil and gas revenues account for about one-third of Russia's federal budget, making energy exports a critical source of funding for the war against Ukraine.

The package introduces restrictions targeting Russia's shadow fleet, including the listing of 43 additional vessels and bans on maintenance and other services for LNG tankers and icebreakers.

"This complements our ban on LNG imports agreed with the 19th package and the RepowerEU Regulation," von der Leyen added.

Measures would also tighten pressure on Russia's banking sector by adding 20 regional banks to sanctions, targeting crypto-related channels used to evade restrictions, and sanctioning banks in third countries that facilitate illicit trade.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Additional export bans would apply to goods and services ranging from rubber and tractors to cybersecurity tools, while new import bans would target metals, chemicals, and critical minerals.

"Over 40 companies in Russia and in third countries are proposed for full-fledged sanctions to further disrupt Russia's production lines," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

The package also strengthens controls on technologies used for Russia's war effort, introduces a quota on ammonia imports, and activates the EU's anti-circumvention tool for the first time to curb re-exports through third countries.

"For the first time, we propose to activate our Anti-Circumvention Tool on one country to prevent sensitive products finding their way to Russia," Kallas added.

The EU's chief diplomat said earlier on Jan. 29 that the EU aims to adopt the 20th sanctions package on Feb. 24, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Von der Leyen said the move would send "a powerful signal" ahead of the milestone.

All EU sanctions require unanimous approval from the bloc's member states to enter into force.

read also

Russia derides Macron’s attempt at dialogue with Putin as ‘pathetic diplomacy’
“If you want to call and talk about something serious, then call. Putin will always pick up the phone,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
EU sanctionsSanctions against RussiaEuropean UnionUrsula von der LeyenEuropean CommissionSanctions
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, February 6
Video
Canadian female fighter at the forefront of Ukraine's drone war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Jared Goyette speaks with a Canadian volunteer, Brittney Shki-Giizis, who left the Canadian military to fight in Ukraine. A former tank instructor, she explains why she chose to come to the front, how she learned Ukrainian to serve in a Ukrainian unit, and how the war’s shift toward drones led her to become an FPV (first-person view) drone pilot.

Show More

Editors' Picks