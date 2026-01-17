Germany turns away suspected Russian shadow fleet tanker from Baltic Sea

Germany turned away a Russian-linked oil tanker from entering its territorial waters in the Baltic Sea this week, marking the first known instance of a European country blocking a vessel in Moscow's shadow fleet, Bloomberg reported Jan. 16.

The Aframax-class tanker, identified by the name Arcusat, abruptly changed course earlier this week as it neared German waters, instead rerouting north toward Russia's Arctic coast, according to Bloomberg and other outlets.



The ship was reportedly sailing through the narrow strait between Denmark and Sweden and had signaled a destination in the Gulf of Finland before reversing direction. German media reported that federal police forced the vessel to turn away, citing irregularities in its documentation and identity.

According to open source databases, as well as shipping industry insiders, the Arcusat is listed as having "never existed." A ship registry maintained by the International Maritime Organization likewise shows no matching record for the vessel's IMO identification number.

Shipping records indicate the tanker was delivered last year from a Chinese shipyard, though databases disagree on the flag it is sailing under, with some listing Tanzania and others Cameroon. The vessel also reportedly appeared under a provisional name before disappearing from maritime registries.

Germany's decision to turn away the tanker may signal a shift in how European countries address Russia's shadow fleet, a network of aging and opaque vessels used by the Kremlin to circumvent Western sanctions on its oil exports.

In recent months, the United States has seized several tankers linked to Russian and Venezuelan shipments, while European governments have signaled plans to step up enforcement against vessels operating as part of the shadow fleet.