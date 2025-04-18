Zelensky meets with pro-Ukrainian Republican US Congressman, thanks him for visit and support

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with pro-Ukrainian Republican U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick on April 17, to discuss peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.

“The key topics discussed were efforts to establish a dignified and lasting peace, the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, and security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote following the meeting.

Zelensky also noted that Congressman Fitzpatrick expressed his intention to visit Ukrainian troops near the front lines.

“Brian Fitzpatrick has planned a trip to the front to meet with our soldiers. This is very valuable. Thank you for your support!” Zelensky said.

Fitzpatrick represents Pennsylvania and serves as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber.

Following the meeting, Fitzpatrick reaffirmed his support for Ukraine on X.

“The fight for Ukraine is a fight for the values that define us—freedom, democracy, and the rule of law,” he wrote. “The stakes are global, and the path to peace is through strength, unity, and resolve.”