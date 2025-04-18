The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Zelensky meets with pro-Ukrainian Republican US Congressman, thanks him for visit and support

by Sonya Bandouil April 18, 2025 6:36 AM 1 min read
The U.S. Capitol dome is seen through American and Ukrainian flags on the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, as the Senate considers aid to Ukraine and Israel. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with pro-Ukrainian Republican U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick on April 17, to discuss peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.

“The key topics discussed were efforts to establish a dignified and lasting peace, the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, and security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote following the meeting.

Zelensky also noted that Congressman Fitzpatrick expressed his intention to visit Ukrainian troops near the front lines.

“Brian Fitzpatrick has planned a trip to the front to meet with our soldiers. This is very valuable. Thank you for your support!” Zelensky said.

Fitzpatrick represents Pennsylvania and serves as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber.

Following the meeting, Fitzpatrick reaffirmed his support for Ukraine on X.

“The fight for Ukraine is a fight for the values that define us—freedom, democracy, and the rule of law,” he wrote. “The stakes are global, and the path to peace is through strength, unity, and resolve.”

Kyiv responds to Ukrainian-born US lawmaker’s controversial comments on Zelensky, occupied territories
In an interview with the Telegraph published on April 7, Victoria Spartz said Ukraine is not in a position to demand the return of all occupied territories.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Sonya Bandouil

