Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick claims US-Ukraine mineral deal to be signed

The United States and Ukraine are making progress on a key mineral agreement that could strengthen long-term economic ties and pave the way for further security assistance, according to U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, who represents Pennsylvania and serves as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber, announced the development on social media following a conversation with Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He described the discussion as "lengthy and productive" and expressed confidence that the deal would be finalized soon.

I just had a lengthy and productive one-on-one conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Chief-of-Staff, Andrii Yermak. We are 100% getting this train back on the tracks. This mineral deal will be signed in short order, which will lead to a strong long-term economic… March 3, 2025

"This mineral deal will be signed in short order, which will lead to a strong long-term economic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, and which will ultimately and naturally lead to security assistance," Fitzpatrick wrote. He also indicated that European nations would be expected to contribute, adding that they would face mandates to step up their support.

The specifics of the agreement remain unclear, but Ukraine’s vast reserves of lithium and other rare earth minerals have drawn increasing interest from Western nations. These resources are critical for modern technologies, including batteries, electronics, and defense applications.

Fitzpatrick's comment follows Zelensky's early departure from Washington on Feb. 28 without signing a U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal after a tense confrontation with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

In the days since, some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have escalated criticism of Zelensky, with some suggesting he should resign.