Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick claims US-Ukraine mineral deal to be signed

by Olena Goncharova March 3, 2025 11:48 PM 2 min read
Bucket-wheel excavators mine rare earth materials in Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2025. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images) #minerals
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States and Ukraine are making progress on a key mineral agreement that could strengthen long-term economic ties and pave the way for further security assistance, according to U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, who represents Pennsylvania and serves as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment, and Cyber, announced the development on social media following a conversation with Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He described the discussion as "lengthy and productive" and expressed confidence that the deal would be finalized soon.

"This mineral deal will be signed in short order, which will lead to a strong long-term economic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, and which will ultimately and naturally lead to security assistance," Fitzpatrick wrote. He also indicated that European nations would be expected to contribute, adding that they would face mandates to step up their support.

The specifics of the agreement remain unclear, but Ukraine’s vast reserves of lithium and other rare earth minerals have drawn increasing interest from Western nations. These resources are critical for modern technologies, including batteries, electronics, and defense applications.

Fitzpatrick's comment follows Zelensky's early departure from Washington on Feb. 28 without signing a U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal after a tense confrontation with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

In the days since, some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have escalated criticism of Zelensky, with some suggesting he should resign.

What the US-Ukraine mineral deal actually means
As Kyiv and Washington celebrate agreeing to jointly develop Ukraine’s natural resources after weeks of tense negotiations, the deal still has a long way to go before the money starts flowing. Officials, experts, and those close to the deal say the current version of the agreement is an improvement
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

Author: Olena Goncharova

