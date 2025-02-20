Skip to content
Zelensky-Kellogg meeting ends with no joint statements at US request, spokesperson says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 20, 2025 8:21 PM 2 min read
Keith Kellogg, US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, right, and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko / Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, in Kyiv on Feb. 20.

"We discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield and how to return all our POWs (prisoners of war), as well as effective security guarantees," the president said on Telegram after the meeting.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready for a strong, beneficial agreement with the U.S. regarding investments and security. "We have proposed the quickest and most constructive way to achieve results," he said.

The meeting in Kyiv was expected to be followed by a press briefing, but Washington requested that no joint statements be made, Zelensky's spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov, told reporters.

Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on Feb. 19 as part of Washington's efforts to broker a resolution to Russia's full-scale war. Upon arrival, he said his primary mission was to "listen" to Kyiv's concerns and relay his findings to the White House.

The visit follows U.S.-Russia negotiations in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18, where American and Russian officials discussed the war without Ukrainian participation. Zelensky strongly rejected the idea of peace talks being conducted behind Ukraine's back.

Zelensky's meeting with Kellogg comes amid growing tensions between Kyiv and Washington, as Trump has made several false remarks about Ukraine in recent days, including calling Zelensky a "dictator" and accusing him of refusing to hold elections.

His claims ignore the fact that Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which has been in effect since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

During his visit to Ukraine, Kellogg also met with top Ukrainian military and government officials.

Kellogg's role in Trump's peace efforts remains unclear, as he was not involved in the Feb. 18 talks in Saudi Arabia. Some experts suggest he has been sidelined due to his perceived pro-Ukraine stance and alleged Russian objections to his participation.

Trump's recent remarks have raised concerns in Kyiv and among European allies about Washington's shifting stance on the war.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
