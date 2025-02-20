Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kyrylo Budanov, Peace Negotiations, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Ceasefire likely in 2025, Ukraine's spy chief says

by Kateryna Denisova February 20, 2025 3:54 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov attends the final of the largest student competition "Side by Side All-Ukrainian School Leagues" in Kyiv. (Kyrylo Chubotin/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov believes that Ukraine and Russia will reach a ceasefire this year, he said in an interview with Azerbaijani journalist Eynulla Fatullayev published on Feb. 18.

Budanov described the situation as "paradoxical" since the positions of Kyiv and Moscow are drastically opposite.

"At the same time, I think we will reach a ceasefire this year," Budanov said.

"How long it will be, how effective it will be, is another question. But I think it will happen. Most of the components needed for this to happen are there."

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed to mediate a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia while using increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Kyiv. A day before dubbing President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator," he accused Ukraine on Feb. 19 of starting the war.

This was preceded by a meeting of the American and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 and a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place before Trump's call with Zelensky.

No concrete decisions were announced following the U.S.-Russia talks, but Ukraine's exclusion from the meeting sparked alarm in Kyiv and Europe.

According to the spy chief, while the NATO membership issue remains "very complicated,” there is no other relevant format for security guarantees. He also questioned the effectiveness of deploying a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine, saying that such a step has never met expectations in other war-torn countries.

Previously, Zelensky said that European partners would need to station 100,000 to 150,000 soldiers in Ukraine to effectively deter Russia. The U.K. and France are considering deploying a much smaller European-led peacekeeping force with up to 30,000 soldiers, the Telegraph reported.

Trump wants to ‘resurrect’ Ukraine resources deal ‘or things are not gonna make (Zelensky) too happy’
“I think I’m gonna resurrect that deal, you know, we’ll see what happens, but I’m gonna resurrect it or things are gonna not make him (President Volodymyr Zelensky) too happy,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:47 AM

European leaders back Zelensky after Trump's accusations.

"Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's merciless war of aggression for almost three years... And it is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelensky's democratic legitimacy," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X.
9:43 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump’s shocking accusation about the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Ukraine are raising eyebrows — and spreading misinformation. He claimed that Ukraine was the one who started Russia's war, said that Ukraine had been “blown to smithereens,” and claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a 4% approval rating — none of which has a factual basis. How do actual Ukrainians feel about Trump’s words? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova hit the streets of Kyiv to hear their raw, unfiltered reactions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.