Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Kyiv
Edit post

Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek February 19, 2025 10:02 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, speaks at the conference and says the regime in Iran is weaker and more vulnerable than it has been in decades (Siavosh Hosseini / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 19. as part of Washington's effort to end Russia's full-scale war.

Upon his arrival, the U.S. official said his mission was mainly to "listen" to Ukraine's concerns and relay his findings to the White House.

"We understand the need for security guarantees. We understand... the importance of the sovereignty of this nation," Kellogg said.

"A part of my mission is to sit and listen and see what your concerns are."

President Volodymyr Zelensky offered that Kellogg's three-day visit could include an inspection of the front lines, a proposal not officially confirmed by the envoy.

Kellogg is visiting Kyiv shortly after the U.S. and Russian delegations held talks on ending the war in Saudi Arabia — without Ukraine's participation. President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine would not accept the conclusions of talks carried out behind its back.

Trump's Ukraine envoy previously met with Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials during the Munich Security Conference to discuss the war and the U.S.-proposed memorandum on Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

Recent developments indicate that Kellogg is being sidelined in Trump's peace efforts as he was not involved in the talks in Saudi Arabia. Some experts attribute this to Kellogg's pro-Ukraine stances and Russia's alleged objections to him.

‘Russians didn’t like him’ — Why Trump’s envoy Kellogg was sidelined from Russia talks
As U.S.-Russian talks on ending the war in Ukraine kicked off in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18, Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, appears to have been partially sidelined from the negotiations. Kellogg will focus on talks with Ukraine and Europe,
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.