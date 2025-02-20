Skip to content
Russia holds 'the cards' in possible peace talks, Trump says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2025 11:04 AM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump chats with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam, on Nov. 11, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia holds "the cards" in any peace talks with Ukraine as they occupy a significant part of Ukrainian territory, the BBC reported on Feb. 20.

"I think the Russians want to see the war end, I really do. I think they have the cards a little bit, because they've taken a lot of territory. They have the cards," Trump told journalists on Air Force One.

A U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio met top Russian officials for talks in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18, marking the highest-level meeting between the two sides since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022. Ukraine was not invited to participate.

No concrete decisions were announced following the U.S.-Russia talks, though both Moscow and Washington praised the meeting as constructive. Ukraine's exclusion sparked alarm in Kyiv and Europe.

The U.S. and Russia signaled that a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could occur before the end of February.

Speaking after the Riyadh talks, Trump voiced his belief that Russia wishes to end the war and laid the blame for the ongoing hostilities on Ukraine. He subsequently attacked President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "dictator without elections" while pressing the besieged country to hold a vote.

Kremlin propaganda has pushed the narrative that Zelensky is an illegitimate leader, relying on the premise that his first presidential term was originally meant to end on May 20, 2024. Trump's claim ignores the fact that Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which has been in effect since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Trump wants to ‘resurrect’ Ukraine resources deal ‘or things are not gonna make (Zelensky) too happy’
“I think I’m gonna resurrect that deal, you know, we’ll see what happens, but I’m gonna resurrect it or things are gonna not make him (President Volodymyr Zelensky) too happy,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:47 AM

European leaders back Zelensky after Trump's accusations.

"Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's merciless war of aggression for almost three years... And it is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelensky's democratic legitimacy," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X.
9:43 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump’s shocking accusation about the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Ukraine are raising eyebrows — and spreading misinformation. He claimed that Ukraine was the one who started Russia's war, said that Ukraine had been “blown to smithereens,” and claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a 4% approval rating — none of which has a factual basis. How do actual Ukrainians feel about Trump’s words? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova hit the streets of Kyiv to hear their raw, unfiltered reactions.
