Zelensky invited to Coalition of the Willing meeting in France on July 13

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the upcoming Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris, Le Monde reported on July 10, citing the Elysee Palace.

The meeting, scheduled for July 13, will bring together at least 25 heads of state and government to renew the push for a ceasefire and peace talks, according to the French Presidential Office.

The U.K.- and French-led coalition includes about 35 nations working together to provide Kyiv with military support amid Russian aggression and to offer post-war security guarantees.

The Elysee Palace said the upcoming meeting comes at a "very strong moment of transatlantic convergence and unity" and amid "more favorable dynamics on the ground" for Ukraine, Le Monde reported.

Russian advances along the Ukrainian front lines have slowed this year as Ukrainian mid-range drones have disrupted Russia's logistics, with Ukrainian defenders allegedly reducing the pace of Russian territorial advances by half.

Ukraine's successes have reportedly impressed even U.S. President Donald Trump, who was said to urge Zelensky to act more boldly to pressure Russia into peace talks, an official told the Kyiv Independent.

Trump met European leaders during the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 and held bilateral talks with Zelensky, confirming that Washington would grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles to fend off Russian strikes.