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Zelensky invited to Coalition of the Willing meeting in France on July 13

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by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky invited to Coalition of the Willing meeting in France on July 13
France's President Emmanuel Macron greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace on Sept. 3, 2025, in Paris, France. (Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the upcoming Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris, Le Monde reported on July 10, citing the Elysee Palace.

The meeting, scheduled for July 13, will bring together at least 25 heads of state and government to renew the push for a ceasefire and peace talks, according to the French Presidential Office.

The U.K.- and French-led coalition includes about 35 nations working together to provide Kyiv with military support amid Russian aggression and to offer post-war security guarantees.

The Elysee Palace said the upcoming meeting comes at a "very strong moment of transatlantic convergence and unity" and amid "more favorable dynamics on the ground" for Ukraine, Le Monde reported.

Russian advances along the Ukrainian front lines have slowed this year as Ukrainian mid-range drones have disrupted Russia's logistics, with Ukrainian defenders allegedly reducing the pace of Russian territorial advances by half.

Ukraine's successes have reportedly impressed even U.S. President Donald Trump, who was said to urge Zelensky to act more boldly to pressure Russia into peace talks, an official told the Kyiv Independent.

Trump met European leaders during the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 and held bilateral talks with Zelensky, confirming that Washington would grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles to fend off Russian strikes.

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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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