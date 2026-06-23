Exclusive: Ukraine believes it secured Trump's backing to act 'more boldly' toward Russia

Ukraine now believes it has secured White House backing for a campaign aimed at forcing Russia into meaningful negotiations, the Kyiv Independent has learned.

U.S. President Donald Trump privately told President Volodymyr Zelensky to act "more boldly," a senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent.

The message comes as Kyiv intensifies efforts to secure a meeting between Zelensky and Putin — an idea Trump has endorsed but one the Kremlin continues to avoid.

"Trump says he doesn't really believe (Vladimir) Putin will do anything without pressure," the official, briefed on the recent Trump-Zelensky meeting, added.

While U.S. officials stopped short of confirming whether Trump explicitly supports Ukrainian strikes inside Russia, they said the president views strength as key.

"President (Trump) believes in peace through strength," one U.S. official said.

Zelensky's plan to get Putin to the table

For years, Zelensky has argued that only Putin has the authority to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Yet every attempt to arrange a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders has run into the same obstacle: the Kremlin.

Moscow has consistently avoided talks in a neutral country, instead insisting that Zelensky travel to Russia — an offer Kyiv sees less as a genuine invitation and more as a convenient way to avoid a meeting altogether.

"I will not travel to Moscow to meet with Putin. We can meet in Turkey, Switzerland, or the Middle East," Zelensky told reporters on June 17.

Earlier this month, Trump publicly signaled that he would support direct talks.

"I don't mind," Trump said. "I mean, let them deal."

Despite those comments, the Kremlin has continued to insist that any meeting can only take place in Moscow. That impasse prompted Kyiv to look for another route.

According to Ukrainian officials, Zelensky's team concluded that Putin — who has sought to avoid openly antagonizing Trump since his return to the White House — would have a much harder time rejecting an invitation coming from the U.S. president.

During their June 16 meeting, Zelensky floated precisely that idea.

The Ukrainian president proposed that Trump host a summit in the United States involving both Zelensky and Putin.

"(Zelensky) suggested to Trump that he bring Putin to America, and that would be perfect," the senior Ukrainian official said. "Donald liked the idea."

U.S. officials familiar with the discussions confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Kyiv made such a proposal. At the same time, they cautioned that no such meeting is expected to happen in the "immediate future."

Pressure on the battlefield

The diplomatic maneuvering comes as Ukraine has become emboldened in taking the war onto Russian territory.

In recent weeks, Russian cities — including Moscow itself, a city Putin has long sought to shield from the war — have faced large-scale Ukrainian attacks.

Kyiv views those strikes as part of a legitimate pressure campaign aimed at forcing the Kremlin to reconsider its position.

Notably, Washington has largely avoided commenting on the escalation. At the same time, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow recently issued its first-ever security alert warning American citizens about the risks posed by drone attacks inside Russia.

Moscow has simultaneously intensified its bombardment of Ukraine.

That reality featured in Zelensky's discussions with Trump.

During their latest meeting, Zelensky showed the U.S. president photographs of damage caused by a recent Russian strike on Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, one of Ukraine's most important religious and historical landmarks.

According to a source familiar with the meeting, Trump was visibly affected by what he saw. The U.S. president was "disappointed" by the destruction and "appeared moved."

The discussions also touched on one of Kyiv's urgent concerns: air defense.

Over the weekend, Zelensky said Trump supports the idea of allowing Ukraine to produce missiles for the Patriot air defense system under license.

The issue has taken on greater urgency as U.S. stockpiles have been strained by Washington's war in Iran, and Ukraine's own interceptor reserves remain limited.

The White House pointed to Trump's comments at the summit, where he said his administration would "take a look" at the proposal.

The discussions at the G7 also appeared to reinforce a broader message Kyiv has been trying to deliver to its partners: that Ukraine is gaining momentum in the war.

Ukrainian officials believe recent military developments have helped persuade Trump that Kyiv is in a stronger position than it was earlier this year.

That shift was reflected in the summit's final messaging.

Trump joined other G7 leaders in signing a joint statement reaffirming "our unwavering support for Ukraine" and declaring that member states were "ready to consider" granting Ukraine licenses for domestic arms production.

"Russia should make a deal," the U.S. president said.

Note from the author:

Hi, this is Tim Zadorozhnyy, the author of this article.

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