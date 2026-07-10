Syrskyi gives mid-year review of Ukraine's military performance.

Ukraine's active defense operations reduced the pace of Russia's territorial advances by more than half during the first six months of 2026, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on July 10.

"The enemy attempted to launch a large-scale offensive but, in fact, failed to achieve any of its objectives despite having an almost twofold advantage in personnel and equipment," Syrskyi said following a meeting reviewing the military's performance during the first half of the year.

"If previously the Russian army was conducting active offensive operations in 13 operational directions, now there are at most six or seven," he added.

According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian forces continue defensive operations while maintaining the initiative in some sectors of the front.

"Our ratio of assault operations to those of the enemy is currently approximately 40 to 60," Syrskyi said. "It is precisely thanks to the active actions of the Defense Forces that in the first half of 2026 the pace of Russian troop advances decreased by more than half."

He added that "the sides have effectively approached parity in the rate of advance" and that there is "a steady trend toward increasing the ratio of territory liberated by the Defense Forces compared with areas where the enemy manages to advance."

Syrskyi also said Russian forces are suffering average monthly losses of around 32,000 killed and wounded as Ukraine continues "a strategy of exhausting the Russian aggressor."

At the same time, the commander-in-chief cautioned against underestimating Russia.

"We must not underestimate the enemy. A turning point in the war is still far away," he said.

Syrskyi added that Russia has not abandoned its goal of fully occupying Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and is seeking to expand offensive operations in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, while also attempting to create and enlarge a buffer zone in Ukraine's northern regions. Syrskyi warned that Russia is increasing the intensity of its missile and drone attacks, its use of guided aerial bombs, and the number of crimes committed against civilians.

Syrskyi also highlighted the results of Ukraine's long-range strike campaigns during the first half of the year. He noted the military's Deep Strike campaign hit 697 targets inside Russia, causing at least $6.1 billion in direct and indirect economic damage. Ukraine's Middle Strike campaign struck another 7,028 Russian targets over the same period.

According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian artillery carried out more than 456,000 fire missions in the first six months of 2026. Missile forces launched more than 1,140 strikes, the Air Force conducted more than 1,100 strikes, and support units carried out around 1,400 missions.

The commander-in-chief also said he had instructed commanders to ensure troops are rotated from front-line positions at least once every 60 days, describing the measure as essential for soldiers' lives, health, combat effectiveness, and fair treatment.

Syrskyi added that criminal offenses within Ukraine's military decreased by 12% during the first half of the year and said he had set "ambitious tasks" for the coming months.

On April 27, Ukraine's military ombudswoman, Olha Reshetylova, said research conducted by her office found that soldiers often become indifferent to whether they survive after around 40 days on front-line positions. She said prolonged deployments in combat positions cannot be considered effective, arguing that regular rotations are essential to maintaining troops' combat effectiveness.