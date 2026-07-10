Russia restates its maximalist war goals, despite Trump's renewed peace push

Russia will continue its war against Ukraine until its territorial demands are met, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on July 9, adding that Moscow no longer trusts Western peace efforts.

The comments run counter to a recent statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to end the war.

"The president clearly confirmed that we will continue to achieve the goals that were laid out in June 2024 during Vladimir Putin's speech at the Foreign Ministry," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Mozambique's Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas.

Putin said at the time that Ukraine must fully withdraw from partially occupied Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as almost fully occupied Luhansk Oblast, and abandon its NATO ambitions.

Kyiv has rejected the demands — which would effectively amount to a surrender — and instead called for a ceasefire along the current front lines.

In his comments, Lavrov also accused the West of "feigning willingness to negotiate," adding that Russia's "reserve of goodwill and hope has been completely exhausted."

The statement contrasts with the Russian foreign minister's remarks just a few weeks ago that Russia is ready "any time" to resume peace talks "where they left off."

Washington recently signaled interest in resuming its diplomatic efforts after they had effectively stalled as Trump's focus had shifted to the war in Iran.

The U.S. president said he held phone calls with Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week, and he met with the Ukrainian leader at the NATO summit in Ankara on July 8. At that meeting, Zelensky said the two discussed "ideas to bring peace closer."