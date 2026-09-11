Zelensky calls for stronger US sanctions against Russia, says Ukraine must engage in peace talks with Moscow

Washington must impose stronger sanctions against Russia, including decisive decision-making from U.S. President Donald Trump, and Ukraine must also engage in peace talks with Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Sept. 11 interview.

"Strong decisions from the U.S. President's administration are crucial. Personal decisions from President Trump are also very much desired," Zelensky said.

He also called for the U.S. Congress to pass a Russia sanctions bill spearheaded by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham after the House Rules ​Committee scheduled a Sept. 14 meeting to discuss the proposed legislation.

"Of course, it needs to be passed, and with all due respect to Lindsey. He dedicated his life to defending American, European, and Ukrainian values. And this is a very important historical moment for the history of the United States of America. We need to pass, vote for, and support this law," Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Reps. Don Beyer, Gregory Meeks, and Richard Neal condemned the bill in a joint statement, saying the legislation would not mandate sanctions against Russia and would give Trump additional authority over tariffs.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine must find ways to engage with Moscow, focusing on peace talks to end Russia's war, and move toward that goal with potential truces and prisoner exchanges if Russia continues to refuse a ceasefire.

"If it is difficult to find a direct approach, then at least we need to move step by step. We need to unblock the Black Sea and find a way to achieve an energy truce, where the energy infrastructure of both countries is protected," Zelensky said.

Ukraine will also "respond appropriately to Russian attacks" as long as civilian infrastructure continues to be targeted in fatal strikes.

"I am not comparing this to the humanitarian catastrophes they are creating today. Ukraine does not do that. However, Ukraine is capable of responding to any Russian operation. Russia knows that if they attack, and they are preparing to attack our energy system this winter, they will receive the same in return," Zelensky said.

"If they cause blackouts for us, we will try to respond appropriately," he said.