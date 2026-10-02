Ukraine aims to produce up to 400 interceptor drones as Russian jet-powered drone use grows, Zelensky says

Ukraine will be able to produce up to 400 interceptor drones by the end of October to counter Russia's growing use of jet-powered attack drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Oct. 2.

As Russia scales up production of its jet-powered drones — the Geran-4 and Geran-5 — Ukraine is struggling to shoot them down amid the hours-long attacks.

Russia launched around 500 drones against Ukraine over the past day, about half of which were jet-powered and significantly harder to intercept, Zelensky said.

Only 57% of jet-powered versions of Shahed-type drones are currently shot down by Ukraine, Zelensky said in his evening address on Sept. 28, a figure he described as "much less than necessary."

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is testing five types of high-speed interceptor drones designed to counter Russian weapons. One of the models is expected to reach production of around 400 units by the end of October, while the other four remain in the testing stage.

The development of the interceptors is being slowed by a shortage of engines. Ukraine imports most of the engines used for the drones, while domestic production remains insufficient, Zelensky said.

Russia's jet-powered drones target civilian infrastructure such as supermarkets, schools, shopping malls, telecommunications infrastructure, data centers, gas stations, and medical facilities.

Russia has increased its use of jet-powered drones while launching attacks on Kyiv in recent months. The onslaught began last month but has intensified over the past week.

Zelensky also said in the interview that Ukraine is unable to use all of its F-16 fighter jets during Russian attacks because around half of the aircraft are undergoing scheduled maintenance and repairs in Europe.

F-16s, which Ukraine first received in the summer of 2024, are used in both offensive and defensive operations. The aircraft have been used to intercept Russian missiles and drones during aerial attacks on Ukraine. They could also be deployed to launch missiles and bombs against Russian positions along the front line.

The lengthy maintenance periods leave some aircraft unavailable when they are particularly needed for air defense. Kyiv wants to move some F-16 maintenance work to Ukraine to allow the jets to return to service faster.

Zelensky also said Ukraine faces a budget shortfall that is limiting the development and mass production of critical defensive weapons.