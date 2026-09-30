Russia issues new nuclear threat over Kaliningrad as tensions with NATO rise

Russia would be ready to use nuclear weapons if NATO countries attempt to isolate Kaliningrad Oblast, the Russian Embassy in Ireland said in a statement published Sept. 30.

The threat comes amid renewed Russian nuclear rhetoric toward Europe and warnings from Moscow over hypothetical military action against the Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea.

Russia's Embassy in the U.K. issued a similar warning on Sept. 29, saying any British or NATO military action against Russian territory could prompt a response using nuclear weapons.

"There should be no mistake — Russia would be ready to use all its arsenal, including nuclear weapons, to defend its territory if NATO countries try to isolate the Kaliningrad region from the rest of the country," the Russian Embassy in Ireland said.

The embassy claimed that the European Union and NATO are increasing military activity along Russia's western border, including through military exercises. It also cited what it called "information" that NATO is preparing an air and naval blockade of Kaliningrad Oblast, without providing evidence or identifying the source of the claim.

Kaliningrad Oblast is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, located between NATO members Poland and Lithuania and separated from mainland Russia by Lithuanian territory.

The embassy also pushed back against warnings from European officials that Moscow could be preparing for a military confrontation with Europe, saying there was no basis for such claims.

It cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying that if the West attacks Russia, Moscow would respond with "a completely different war and a very brief one."

Russia has repeatedly used nuclear rhetoric in its confrontation with Western countries over its full-scale war against Ukraine. The U.K. has previously condemned Moscow's nuclear signaling as destabilizing and warned that such rhetoric increases the risk of miscalculation.

Western officials have also raised concerns over what they describe as growing Russian hybrid operations against NATO members, particularly countries on the alliance's eastern flank and those supporting Ukraine.