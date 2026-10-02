Russian Mi-8 helicopter reportedly shot down in friendly-fire incident over Voronezh Oblast

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet reportedly shot down a Russian Mi-8 military helicopter in a friendly-fire incident in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on Oct. 1, killing all three crew members, according to several Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels.

The helicopter crashed in the Anninsky district of Voronezh Oblast, around 80 kilometers from the regional capital, while Russian forces were responding to a supposed Ukrainian drone attack, according to reports.

The Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova Plus said the Su-35 crew mistakenly identified the Mi-8 as a Ukrainian drone and opened fire. The helicopter's pilot, navigator, and onboard gunner were killed, according to the channel.

Another Ukrainian Telegram channel, Dossier of a Spy, also said that the Mi-8 was mistakenly shot down by a Su-35 during a drone attack.

Russian military blogger Ilya Tumanov, who runs the Fighterbomber Telegram channel, reported the loss of the helicopter without directly identifying the cause.

The reports have not been independently verified, and Russian authorities have not publicly confirmed that the Mi-8 was shot down by the fighter jet.

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-designed twin-engine helicopter widely used for transport, combat support, and humanitarian missions. Introduced in the 1960s, it remains one of the most widely operated helicopters globally, valued for its versatility, durability, and ability to operate in challenging environments.

The Su-35 is a Russian multirole fighter aircraft derived from the Su-27.