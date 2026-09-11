US House to take up Graham's Russia sanctions bill next week.

The U.S. House of Representatives will start considering next week sweeping legislation that would impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that buy Russian oil and gas.

The House Rules ​Committee scheduled a meeting on the bill spearheaded by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Sept. 14, potentially clearing the way for the chamber to hold a vote later in the week.

The legislation passed with overwhelming support in the Senate in August but is expected to face stronger opposition in the House, with some House Democrats fearing it would grant U.S. President Donald Trump too much authority over tariffs.

The developments also come shortly before the U.S. midterm elections, in which the Democrats hope to win back control of Congress from the Republican Party.

The bill would give the president authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest buyers of Russian oil and natural gas, as well as five countries helping Moscow evade energy sanctions.

China, India, and Turkey are among the largest buyers of Russian oil, while the European Union, China, and Turkey are major importers of Russian natural gas.

The list of targeted countries would be reviewed every 180 days. Countries importing less than 15% of Russia's total natural gas exports and actively reducing those imports would be exempt.

The legislation would also impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials, major Russian financial institutions, including the Central Bank, Sberbank, and Gazprombank, and Russian state-owned companies.

It would further target foreign entities supporting Russia's defense-industrial base, major Russian energy projects, and Moscow's so-called shadow fleet, which helps Russia continue exporting oil despite Western sanctions.

Supporters in Congress have presented the legislation as a way to increase pressure on Moscow and demonstrate continued U.S. support for Ukraine.

The Senate vote reflected broad support for tougher measures against Russia. It also came shortly after Graham's death in July, following his return from a visit to Ukraine.