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Inside Odesa port attacks: How Russia targets Ukraine's Black Sea trade

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In this report, the Kyiv Independent travels to Odesa and the surrounding region to document how intensified Russian attacks are threatening the city, its ports, and Ukraine’s vital Black Sea trade route.
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Is Europe prepared for a drone war with Russia?

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What Trump’s tariffs could mean for Russia and China

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Why Zelensky is facing a political crisis

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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