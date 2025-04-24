Zelensky visits South Africa but cuts trip short after mass Russian strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was expanded with Zelensky's comments on Russia's aerial attack on Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in South Africa to meet his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, and other representatives of African countries, Zelensky said on April 24.

"It is crucial to bring a just peace closer. We are working to ensure that the G20 countries are actively engaged in diplomatic efforts," Zelensky said.

"We count on South Africa’s meaningful participation in the International Coalition for the return of thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We will also certainly strengthen our cultural and educational ties."

South Africa, the continent's largest economy that currently chairs the G20 group, has maintained a neutral stance in the war while deepening its economic and political ties with Moscow.

The country is a member of the BRICS group alongside Russia and China and conducted joint naval drills with both nations while resisting Western calls to distance itself from the Kremlin.

Kyiv has sought to bolster ties with African countries to engage them in the peace efforts and counter Russian influence on the continent.

A day before Zelensky's visit, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said that a Ukrainian delegation of ministers and business leaders paid an official visit to South Africa for the first time, aiming to build business partnerships.

"Our trade relations with this region have enormous potential for development," Svyrydenko said.

"Last year, the total volume of bilateral trade in goods between Ukraine and South Africa amounted to $113.9 million," the minister continued, pointing out that these are small figures but adding that South African imports represent a "lion's share" of this sum.

Zelensky's visit to South Africa coincided with a massive Russian aerial attack against Ukraine that killed at least nine people and injured over 70 in Kyiv.

Commenting on the strike, Zelensky announced he would cancel part of his program and "immediately" head back to Ukraine after meeting with Ramaphosa.

The Ukrainian president also said he instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to request additional air defense support from international partners.