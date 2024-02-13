Zelensky appoints Zaluzhnyi’s ex-deputy as special envoy for security talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk as special commissioner on implementation of the international security agreements on Feb. 13.

Since 2021, Moysiuk has been the deputy of former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who was dismissed by Zelensky on Feb. 8. Before that, for two years, he was the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces.

Commenting on Moysiuk’s appointment, the president said in his evening address that there should be “a fundamentally new system of security relations with the world's major powers.”

“And every element of such relations must be fully implemented so that there are no mere declarations,” he added.

As a part of the military leadership reshuffle, Zelensky appointed a new commander-in-chief, head of the General Staff, and their deputies.

The president also announced four high-level military appointments, including the new commanders for the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.

Earlier, Zelensky confirmed that he was planning to revamp Ukraine's political and military leadership, arguing that Ukraine needs "fresh energy."