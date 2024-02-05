Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine
Edit post

Zelensky on resignation of veterans affairs minister: Ukraine needs 'fresh energy'

by Dinara Khalilova February 5, 2024 10:07 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky gives his Unity Day address on Jan. 22, 2024. (President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 5 that he discussed "strengthening the state policy on veterans" with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, likely referring to the resignation of Veterans Affairs Minister Yuliia Laputina.

"With all due respect to the minister, this is a management issue only. Ukraine needs strength, fresh energy, and sufficient leadership in every sphere," Zelensky said in his evening video address.

"We must win this war. And do the maximum this year, even more than possible."

Laputina submitted her resignation to the Ukrainian parliament earlier the same day. According to Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, the parliament plans to consider her resignation on Feb. 6.

The news came a day after Zelensky said he was planning a large-scale reset of Ukraine’s leadership amid rumors of the potential dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

According to Zelensky, he discussed with Shmyhal "steps to overcome the existing problems" in the state policy on war veterans and "add confidence to our people."

"Steps to reset — and not only in this direction."

The Ministry for Veterans Affairs was created in 2018, four years after Russia first invaded the Donbas and illegally annexed Crimea, to implement state policy on the social protection of war veterans.

In August last year, former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that around a million Ukrainians had become combat veterans since the Russian invasion of Donbas in 2014.

Laputina has served as the ministry’s head since December 2020. Previously, she had years-long experience in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Revised mobilization bill seeks to reinforce conscription in Ukraine in 2024
Ukraine’s leadership is seeking to kickstart a mobilization campaign to replenish the ranks in 2024. For that, it needs an updated legal framework. The government submitted a new draft of the mobilization law to Ukraine’s parliament on Jan. 30, more than two weeks after withdrawing its initial, con…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:43 PM

SBU uncovers alleged Russian spy network in 3 oblasts.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had detained five individuals allegedly spying on the Ukrainian military and passing information to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the SBU’s press service reported on Feb. 5
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.