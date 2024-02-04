Rai News: Zelensky says leadership reset is necessary.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A reset of Ukraine’s leadership is necessary and could involve several personnel shakeups beyond the military, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Feb. 4 interview, according to Italian media outlet Rai News.

Responding to a question about a rumored dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, President Zelensky said he had a serious reset in mind that was not about a single person, but about the general direction of the country’s leadership.

The change could involve replacing a series of state leaders, he said, according to Rai News.

The remarks came during an interview broadcast by Italy’s TG1 television program.

Zaluzhnyi has served in his role as commander-in-chief since 2021 and enjoys overwhelming support among Ukrainians.

A December 2023 poll found that 72% of Ukrainians would disapprove of his resignation.

However, the relationship between Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi has appeared to be strained for weeks, particularly after Nov. 1, when Zaluzhnyi described a potential “trap” of a prolonged war during an interview with the Economist.