Rai News: Zelensky says leadership reset is necessary

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2024 12:26 AM 1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the press conference in Warsaw, Poland on April 5, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A reset of Ukraine’s leadership is necessary and could involve several personnel shakeups beyond the military, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Feb. 4 interview, according to Italian media outlet Rai News.

Responding to a question about a rumored dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, President Zelensky said he had a serious reset in mind that was not about a single person, but about the general direction of the country’s leadership.

The change could involve replacing a series of state leaders, he said, according to Rai News.

The remarks came during an interview broadcast by Italy’s TG1 television program.

Zaluzhnyi has served in his role as commander-in-chief since 2021 and enjoys overwhelming support among Ukrainians.

A December 2023 poll found that 72% of Ukrainians would disapprove of his resignation.

However, the relationship between Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi has appeared to be strained for weeks, particularly after Nov. 1, when Zaluzhnyi described a potential “trap” of a prolonged war during an interview with the Economist.

Contradicting reports point at dismissal of Zaluzhnyi as top commander; Zelensky’s office denies it
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi may have been dismissed on Jan. 29, according to sources of the Kyiv Independent and several other Ukrainian media. No official decree has been published on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s website yet. A Kyiv…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
