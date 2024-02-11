Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 11, 2024 12:04 PM 2 min read
Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, who served as deputy defense minister since February 2023, was appointed as the head of Ukraine's Ground Forces by a presidential decree on Feb. 11, 2024. (Defense Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced four high-level military appointments on his website on Feb. 11, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.

The new commander of the Ground Forces is Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, who has served as deputy defense minister since February 2023. He was the head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration in the spring of 2022.

Pavliuk is replacing Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was appointed commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces earlier on Feb. 8.

The new commander of the Territorial Defense forces is Major General Ihor Plahuta, who formerly commanded the Separate Presidential Brigade and headed up the southern command of the National Guard out of Odesa.

The new commander of the Airborne Assault Forces is Brigadier General Ihor Skibiuk, who had previously served as the deputy for this post and commanded the 80th Air Assault Brigade.

Who is General Syrskyi, Ukraine’s new chief commander?
Following months of reports about a rift in Ukraine’s political and military leadership, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who had led Ukraine’s military since before the full-scale invasion. Zelensky replaced Zaluzhnyi with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

The Combined Forces will be headed by Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, former head of Ukraine’s marine corps since 2018.

Zelensky dismissed former Airborne Assault Commander Maksym Myrhorodskyi and former Combined Forces Commander Serhii Naiev.

The appointments are part of Zelensky's long-awaited reshuffle of Ukraine’s military command, which included the dismissal of Ukraine’s top military commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:04 PM

Zelensky appoints 4 new high-level military commanders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced four high-level military appointments on his website on Feb. 11, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.
11:02 AM

Russian attack kills woman in Kharkiv Oblast.

A woman was killed in the village of Vodiane, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of Russian strikes on Feb. 10, emergency services reported on Feb. 11. Her body was found buried under rubble.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:44 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 28 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 10 targeting eight communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 150 explosions in the area.
7:52 PM

Zelensky announces more changes to military leadership.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced more changes to Ukraine's military leadership during his evening address on Feb. 10, naming two new deputies of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and three new deputies of the Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.