News Feed, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine
Syrskyi: Ukraine shifts to defense to drain Russian troops

by Kateryna Denisova February 13, 2024 9:53 PM 2 min read
Oleksandr Syrskyi (L). (Syrskyi/Telegram)
Ukrainian troops have switched from offensive to defensive posture and aim to exhaust advancing Russian forces, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with German ZDF channel, published on Feb. 13.

According to Syrskyi, Russian troops are attacking along the entire front line. He describes the situation as "difficult" and "quite tense."

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that as of Feb.13 Russian forces are trying to advance in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka, and Zaporizhzhia sectors in the east and south of Ukraine.

Fate of Avdiivka uncertain as Ukrainian forces defending it struggle with fortifications, resources
Editor’s note: The full names of the soldiers introduced in the story are not disclosed due to security concerns amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. DONETSK OBLAST – As artillery began pounding the cold-hardened ground ahead of them, two Ukrainian soldiers listened warily to shell impacts creep closer…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

“The purpose of our defense operation is to exhaust the enemy's forces, and inflict maximum losses, by using our fortifications, technical advantages, drones, electronic warfare, and by holding prepared defense lines,” the general noted.

He said "particularly intense fighting” is taking place in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, where Russia’s goal is to capture the town of Kupiansk, a key logistics hub, “at any cost by storming the positions daily.”

On Feb. 9, the next day after President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Valerii Zaluzhnyi and appointed Syrskyi as the new chief commander, he laid out his priorities in managing the war.

Among them, he named "a clear and detailed planning," taking into account the needs of front-line units in new weaponry sent by allies, and “new technical solutions.”

Who is General Syrskyi, Ukraine's new chief commander?
Following months of reports about a rift in Ukraine’s political and military leadership, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who had led Ukraine’s military since before the full-scale invasion. Zelensky replaced Zaluzhnyi with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
7:41 PM

Painting on Interpol wanted list to be auctioned in Moscow.

A painting that was transferred to the Simferopol Art Museum following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 has appeared on the list of a Moscow auction house, Ukrainian law expert and former Crimean Prosecutor Gyunduz Mamedov reported on X on Feb. 13.
2:13 PM

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill.

The bill, which received 70 votes in favor and 29 against, will now go to the Republican-led House, where it still faces significant obstacles.
10:11 AM

Nasdaq announces partnership with Ukraine.

"This new partnership between Nasdaq and the government of Ukraine demonstrates that Ukraine is open for business, even as they continue to fight for their freedom," said USAID administrator Samantha Power.
