Syrskyi: Ukraine shifts to defense to drain Russian troops

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops have switched from offensive to defensive posture and aim to exhaust advancing Russian forces, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with German ZDF channel, published on Feb. 13.

According to Syrskyi, Russian troops are attacking along the entire front line. He describes the situation as "difficult" and "quite tense."

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that as of Feb.13 Russian forces are trying to advance in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka, and Zaporizhzhia sectors in the east and south of Ukraine.

“The purpose of our defense operation is to exhaust the enemy's forces, and inflict maximum losses, by using our fortifications, technical advantages, drones, electronic warfare, and by holding prepared defense lines,” the general noted.

He said "particularly intense fighting” is taking place in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, where Russia’s goal is to capture the town of Kupiansk, a key logistics hub, “at any cost by storming the positions daily.”

On Feb. 9, the next day after President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Valerii Zaluzhnyi and appointed Syrskyi as the new chief commander, he laid out his priorities in managing the war.

Among them, he named "a clear and detailed planning," taking into account the needs of front-line units in new weaponry sent by allies, and “new technical solutions.”