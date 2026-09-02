Zelensky announces new air alert system as Russia strikes Kyiv for seventh consecutive day

Ukraine will change how air raid alerts operate amid relentless Russian drone strikes on Kyiv for the seventh consecutive day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 2.

Currently, a single air raid alert is used for any type of aerial threat in a particular region.

Under the new plan, alerts will be divided into red and yellow levels. The yellow level corresponds to incoming drones, whereas the red level indicates threats from missiles, including ballistic missiles, and massive combined attacks, according to Zelensky.

For each threat level, the air raid alert sirens will sound a different signal. The warnings should also be more localized according to the area of the threat, Zelensky added.

The measures are intended to give people in Ukraine greater predictability and clearer guidance on how to respond to different threats, Zelensky said.

Russia has attacked the Ukrainian capital with drones and missiles in a relentless barrage for seven consecutive days. The accompanying air raid alerts sound throughout the day and night, and the Russian strikes have taken a toll on residents.

"We’re tired. We’re very, very tired," Diana To Hang, a student, told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 2 following more Russian strikes on Kyiv.

During a yellow alert, public transport in Kyiv will be altered, but not stopped, with some metro lines working partially or fully, and curfew restrictions will also be revised, according to Zelensky.

The General Staff, together with the Air Force, the Cabinet, the Defense Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and the State Emergency Service will determine the specific thresholds for the yellow and red levels weekly, Zelensky said.

Zelensky also announced an effort to update the standards and localities of air raid shelters, "in particular mobile shelters to protect people."

Only the measures regarding schools and kindergartens are to remain unchanged, the President said. For thousands of Ukrainian children, the new school year began on Sept. 1.