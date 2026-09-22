KI logo
Politics

Trump says he'll use Graham bill's Russia sanctions 'if necessary'

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Trump says he'll use Graham bill's Russia sanctions 'if necessary'
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on Sept. 22, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 22 he would use tariff authorities granted to him by the new Russia sanctions bill if necessary to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The legislation, spearheaded by the late Senator Lindsey Graham and signed by Trump last week, authorizes the president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the top five countries buying Russian oil and gas, among other measures.

"Last week, in honor of Senator Lindsey Graham, I signed a powerful new law passed by Congress, providing me with enormous new tariff authorities," Trump said in his address at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"And, if necessary, I will have to use them. It's time to stop the killing," he told the audience that included Russian and Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While Trump's U.N. address covered a broad range of topics, from Gaza and the war in Iran to artificial intelligence, he briefly touched on peace efforts in Ukraine.

"We're working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done," the U.S. president said, suggesting that a deal will come "more quickly than people understand."

The comments come hours before Trump's expected meeting with Zelensky, where the two leaders are set to discuss the possibility of a Russia-Ukraine pause in strikes against energy facilities and targets on the Black Sea.

Recent weeks saw Washington start a fresh push to broker an end to the war, an effort that hit a deadlock earlier this year amid Moscow's territorial demands and the U.S.-Iran war.

read also

Ukraine’s defense tech partnerships surge, but many deals stall, new report finds
Russia ‘lost control’ of its oil refining industry due to Ukraine’s attacks, Trump says
UkraineLindsey GrahamDonald TrumpUS SenateUnited StatesTrump & RussiaTariffsRussia
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 22
Trump says he'll use Graham bill's Russia sanctions 'if necessary.'

"Last week, in honor of Senator Lindsey Graham, I signed a powerful new law passed by Congress, providing me with enormous new tariff authorities," Trump said in his address at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. "And, if necessary, I will have to use them. It's time to stop the killing."

Show More

Editors' Picks