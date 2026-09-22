Russian attacks kill at least 8, wound 37 across Ukraine, as ballistic strike hits major Dnipro industrial plant

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least eight people and wounded 37 others over the past day, local authorities said on Sept. 22, as an overnight ballistic missile strike on the Interpipe industrial plant in Dnipro killed four employees.

The strike damaged key production equipment and infrastructure at the plant, forcing the company to halt production, Interpipe said. The Ukrainian steel pipe and railway products manufacturer employs around 9,500 people and exports its products to more than 50 countries.

The strike comes amid a broader Russian campaign against Ukraine’s railway sector, which intensified in 2026. Russian forces have repeatedly targeted railway infrastructure, moving trains, locomotives, and railway stations. A newer element of the campaign has been strikes on railway facilities near Ukraine’s western borders, particularly those with Moldova and Poland.

The Air Force said Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with Onyx anti-ship missiles, Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, four Kalibr cruise missiles, eight Banderol/Dan-T weapons, and 212 drones. Ukraine downed or suppressed 186 aerial targets, including 177 drones.

The main targets of the attack were Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Poltava oblasts, while strikes were recorded at 22 locations.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five people were killed and seven others were wounded in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Four deaths were reported in Dnipro, where rescuers recovered the victims from the rubble of an enterprise damaged in the strike. Another person was killed in earlier attacks across the oblast.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 45-year-old woman was killed and a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a Russian attack on Katerynivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded in Russian attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. The fatality and seven of the injuries were reported in Kramatorsk, while four others were wounded in Sloviansk, Krasnotorka, and Druzhkivka.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and nine others, including a child, were wounded in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kherson Oblast, six people were wounded in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Kyiv three people were wounded, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. In addition, 34 sites were damaged across Kyiv Oblast, including homes, vehicles, warehouses, and a business.

Continuing its campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure after a relative lull during the warmer months, Russia also struck a Naftogaz facility in Poltava Oblast with at least five ballistic missiles overnight, the company said. The site suffered critical damage and cannot be restored. No casualties were reported.

Russian attacks and severe weather also left parts of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts without electricity, according to the Energy Ministry. More than 21,000 consumers remained without power in Kyiv Oblast.

Fires were also reported in Zhytomyr, Odesa, and Kirovohrad oblasts following Russian attacks. In Zhytomyr Oblast, a transport infrastructure site caught fire, while in Odesa Oblast warehouses were hit. Rescue operations in both regions were complicated by the threat of repeated attacks. In Kirovohrad Oblast, civilian infrastructure were damaged. No casualties were reported.