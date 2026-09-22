KI logo
War

Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv, injuring 8

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Polina Moroziuk
Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv, injuring 8
A Russian drone flies over Kyiv during an attack on the capital on Sept. 22, 2026. (Jimmy Rushton/Kyiv Independent)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian jet-powered drones struck Kyiv on the evening of Sept. 22, injuring at least eight people and hitting sites across several districts of the capital, local authorities said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three of the injured were hospitalized, while the others received medical assistance at the scene.

The attacks hit fuel storage tanks and a non-residential building in the Obolonskyi district, while two people were injured in the Pecherskyi district. In the Dniprovskyi district, drone debris fell on the grounds of a private residential property, according to city authorities.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed as emergency services work at the affected sites.

Russia has been sending waves of jet-powered strike drones against Kyiv in recent weeks, with gas stations emerging as a recent target in the capital. The first reported strike on a Kyiv gas station came on Sept. 10, after similar attacks had already become common in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The latest attack came amid another day of widespread Russian strikes across Ukraine. Earlier on Sept. 22, Russian attacks killed at least eight people and injured dozens more nationwide, while a ballistic missile strike hit a major industrial facility in Dnipro.

read also

Investigation: Western machinery at the heart of Russian arms producers like Kalashnikov
KyivVitali KlitschkoRussian attackUkraineRussia
Avatar
Polina Moroziuk

Reporter

Polina Moroziuk is a junior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 22
Trump says he'll use Graham bill's Russia sanctions 'if necessary.'

"Last week, in honor of Senator Lindsey Graham, I signed a powerful new law passed by Congress, providing me with enormous new tariff authorities," Trump said in his address at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. "And, if necessary, I will have to use them. It's time to stop the killing."

Show More

Editors' Picks