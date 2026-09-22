Russian jet-powered drones strike Kyiv, injuring 8

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian jet-powered drones struck Kyiv on the evening of Sept. 22, injuring at least eight people and hitting sites across several districts of the capital, local authorities said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three of the injured were hospitalized, while the others received medical assistance at the scene.

The attacks hit fuel storage tanks and a non-residential building in the Obolonskyi district, while two people were injured in the Pecherskyi district. In the Dniprovskyi district, drone debris fell on the grounds of a private residential property, according to city authorities.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed as emergency services work at the affected sites.

Russia has been sending waves of jet-powered strike drones against Kyiv in recent weeks, with gas stations emerging as a recent target in the capital. The first reported strike on a Kyiv gas station came on Sept. 10, after similar attacks had already become common in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The latest attack came amid another day of widespread Russian strikes across Ukraine. Earlier on Sept. 22, Russian attacks killed at least eight people and injured dozens more nationwide, while a ballistic missile strike hit a major industrial facility in Dnipro.