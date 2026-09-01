Ukrainian schools hear air-alert wails instead of the first-bell welcome

A boy stands near the site of a heavily damaged residential building following a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sept.1, 2026. (Vladyslav Musiienko / AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of Ukrainian children mark a milestone on Sept. 1 by stepping into a new world of classrooms and learning, with the "first bell" ceremony traditionally marking this transition.

Yet this year, the "first bell" was forced underground as Russia pounded Kyiv with aerial attacks for the sixth consecutive day, as across the country, hundreds of thousands of pupils see their school life disrupted by Russia's full-scale war.

Nataliia Maievska, the director of a secondary school with an emphasis on bilingual studies, Lyceum No. 257 "Syniozernyi," in Kyiv's northwestern neighborhood, said it was a very bittersweet day.

While glad that her school was able to hold the ceremony in some capacity, she feels for the seven-year-old first-graders whose experience was tainted by the event.

Around 88 new students joined the lyceum's student body of around 1200.

"They will remember this. Because these are the moments that are remembered for a lifetime," said Maievska.

Children walk to school during a celebration marking the start of the school year in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 1, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Ivan Antypenko / Suspilne Ukraine / JSC "UA:PBC" / Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images)

Lessons amid the sound of sirens

Just as the new students were settling into their classrooms, an air raid siren interrupted their first-ever lesson. Without panic, perhaps already used to the sound, the children took each other's hands and walked down to the underground shelter with their new class.

The loud wail of air-raid sirens, sounding more than 10 times a day, leaves the city paralyzed for up to 14 hours on some days.

Kyiv authorities announced on Aug. 31 that learning may need to start in a hybrid format to ensure maximum safety. Schools are told to prepare for all possible scenarios — from teaching in shelters to teaching completely remotely.

"It is impossible to provide full-fledged education for this school in the shelter today," said Maievska. While the school's shelter can accommodate all its students and staff, there is not enough space to fit hundreds of desks and boards to "imitate" a proper classroom atmosphere.

"Our children are already a little used to it, you can see it in their eyes."

Children go down to a shelter at school in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 1, 2026. (Ivan Antypenko / Suspilne Ukraine / JSC "UA:PBC" / Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images)

The number of enrolled first-graders decreased by 10% compared to last year, according to Iryna Borzova, a member of the Ukrainian parliament's Youth and Sport Committee.

The lawmaker noted that while 2.2 million students are expected to learn in person, up to 800,000 children are likely to adopt a hybrid model, with lessons split between in-person attendance and online study.

About 200,000 students, mainly in the front-line regions, will have to study completely remotely, said Borzova.

For first-grade teacher Olena, this was an unusual first day of school. Instead of speaking to her students in front of the class, she was trying to keep the children safe in the shelter as an air alert interrupted their first-ever class.

However, she feels confident that these students will adapt.

"Our children are already a little used to it; you can see it in their eyes," says Olena.

Despite the sleepless nights, the constant threat of Russian attacks, and the difficult first day of school, Kyiv authorities estimate that almost 94% of first-year students attended school today.

Children sit in a shelter during a celebration marking the start of the school year in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 1, 2026. (Ivan Antypenko / Suspilne Ukraine / JSC "UA:PBC" / Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images)

Across the city, 412 schools started the school year. While most opened their doors physically, 11 of them had to experience the "first bell" fully online.

Much remains uncertain about the upcoming school year. Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine will enter its fifth year in a few months, but Ukrainians continue to adjust.

"There is nothing that can force us not to study, not to work, not to endure," added Maievska, looking at the year ahead with resolve.