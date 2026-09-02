Russian drones strike central Kyiv, at least 7 injured

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

At least seven people have been injured after Russian drones struck central Kyiv on the morning of Sept. 2, damaging a university, a residential building, and a medical facility, authorities reported.



The strikes come amid the seventh consecutive day of almost uninterrupted Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital.



According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 160 students were in shelters when the drone struck the university and none were injured. A six-story residential building and a medical facility in Shevchenkivskyi district were also damaged, while earlier a fire was reported at an “educational institution” in Holosiivskyi district, local authorities reported.

Among the injured are two doctors who have been hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Each of our partners knows what is necessary: air defense for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and significant intensification of defense industries," Zelensky said.

The attacks come a day after thousands of Ukrainian children started the new school year on Sept. 1. Amid the Russian attack, some Ukrainian school children spent their second morning of classes sheltered in metro stations.

In the Holosiivskyi district a Russian drone hit a warehouse, according to Klitschko.

By the morning of Sept. 2, Russian attacks overnight had already injured at least two people, according to head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

Overnight on Sept. 1, at least 12 people were killed and 21 others injured in Kyiv and the surrounding oblast, as Russia launched a ballistic missile attack amid a days-long drone barrage against the capital.