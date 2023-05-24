Who does Crimea really belong to?

Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Responding to a question about a rumored dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, President Zelensky said he had a serious reset in mind that was not about a single person, but about the general direction of the country’s leadership.
Inspections of agricultural goods at the Ukraine-Poland border show excess imports of goods and a need to strengthen veterinary inspections, the Polish Agricultural Minister Czesław Siekierski said on Feb. 4. The excess goods included sugar, oil, and cereal products such as flour and cornmeal, according to the ministry's statement.
Responding to conflicting reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to dismiss his army chief, the United States government has told Ukraine it will not get involved in the country’s personnel decisions, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
The Russian missile corvette Ukraine reported to have sunk off the coast of occupied Crimea on Feb. 1 was destroyed using six naval drones, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Feb. 4.
President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ivan Fedorov as the new governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the President's Office announced on Feb. 4. Fedorov, the former mayor of the now-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, will replace Yurii Malashko.
"Excessive import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet the production requirements applicable in the EU threatens the competitiveness of Polish agriculture," Polish Agricultural Minister Czeslaw Siekierski said, as quoted by the Polish Agricultural Ministry.
Ukrainian soldiers opened fire on an armed group of ten people on the outskirts of the town Hlukhiv, close to the border with Russia, at 6.20 p.m. on Feb. 3. Mortar launches joined the Ukrainian side, firing at the enemy position.
The White House issued a statement on Feb. 3 denouncing House Republicans' planned vote next week to support a standalone $17.6 billion Israel funding package that excludes additional aid to Ukraine, labeling the move as a "cynical political maneuver."
Around 100 businesses each from Japan and Ukraine are slated to attend a Japan-Ukraine economic reconstruction conference in Tokyo later this month, Japanese media outlet Kyodo News reported on Feb. 3.
House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed on Feb. 3 that the U.S. House of Representatives will hold a vote next week on a standalone $17.6 billion aid package for Israel, excluding a proposed $61 billion in military funding for Ukraine.
France is set to sign security agreements with Ukraine in the coming weeks, Ukraine's President's Office said on Feb. 3. The agreement with Germany is also "largely finished," Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Feb. 2.
Sections of road near the border with Russia in Sumy Oblast have been closed to civilian vehicles after a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two people on Jan. 27, the region's military administration reported on Feb. 3.