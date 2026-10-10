KI short logo
Featured Videos

Inside Ukraine’s robot army fighting Russia

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
  • Avatar
The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell joins the Alter Ego Battalion of Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade to see how Ukrainian soldiers are developing and deploying unmanned ground vehicles in the war against Russia.
VideoExplainer
Copied!
Can Ukraine fix its mobilization problems?

Can Ukraine fix its mobilization problems?

Can women solve Ukraine's manpower problem?

Can women solve Ukraine's manpower problem?

How Russia’s new jet drones are changing the threat to Kyiv

How Russia’s new jet drones are changing the threat to Kyiv

Inside Odesa port attacks: How Russia targets Ukraine's Black Sea trade

Inside Odesa port attacks: How Russia targets Ukraine's Black Sea trade

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks