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How Kyiv residents cope with constant drone attacks

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In this video, the Kyiv Independent’s Zhenia Doluba speaks with Kyiv residents about how they are coping with Russia’s relentless attacks and the growing exhaustion caused by the significantly increased number of air raid alerts.
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Who has the upper hand in Ukraine’s evolving drone war?

Who has the upper hand in Ukraine’s evolving drone war?

Why Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine’s businesses, explained

Why Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine’s businesses, explained

Why Ukraine can’t stop Russia’s ballistic missiles

Why Ukraine can’t stop Russia’s ballistic missiles

How a Ukrainian escaped Russian occupation – twice

How a Ukrainian escaped Russian occupation – twice

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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