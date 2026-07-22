KI short logo
Featured Videos

Ukrainians react to Zelensky's military leadership shakeup

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
The Kyiv Independent asked people on the streets of Kyiv how they assess the military leadership shakeup, what changes they expect under Drapatyi's command, and whether they believe Fedorov should continue shaping Ukraine's defense policy.
VideoVox Pop
Copied!
How Russia downed a passenger plane and escaped justice | Ukraine This Week

How Russia downed a passenger plane and escaped justice | Ukraine This Week

Ukraine protests Zelensky’s decision to fire defense minister

Ukraine protests Zelensky’s decision to fire defense minister

Dutch Prime Minister on building up Europe’s defenses

Dutch Prime Minister on building up Europe’s defenses

Will Ukraine cut off Crimea? | Ukraine This Week

Will Ukraine cut off Crimea? | Ukraine This Week

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks