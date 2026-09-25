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Why Russia needs a new round of mobilization

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The Kyiv Independent’s Tania Myronyshena examines why Russia’s manpower advantage is under pressure, what a new mobilization campaign could look like, whether Russians could resist it, and how hundreds of thousands of additional troops could affect the war.
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What Trump’s tariffs could mean for Russia and China

What Trump’s tariffs could mean for Russia and China

Why Zelensky is facing a political crisis

Why Zelensky is facing a political crisis

Why drones can't replace Ukraine's reconnaissance soldiers

Why drones can't replace Ukraine's reconnaissance soldiers

Europe must respond to Russia’s ‘hybrid’ attacks, Landsbergis says

Europe must respond to Russia’s ‘hybrid’ attacks, Landsbergis says

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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