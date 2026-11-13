Trump will never back Ukraine, O’Brien says

Was Donald Trump ever serious about securing peace for Ukraine? After nearly two years of U.S.-mediated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, another round of talks on Nov. 10-11 in Abu Dhabi ended without a breakthrough. The Kyiv Independent's Martin Fornusek speaks with Phillips O'Brien, a U.S. historian and professor of strategic studies, about the latest negotiations and Trump's approach to ending Russia's war against Ukraine. O'Brien argues that the U.S. is pushing for a deal that favor