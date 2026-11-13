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Trump will never back Ukraine, O’Brien says

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Was Donald Trump ever serious about securing peace for Ukraine? After nearly two years of U.S.-mediated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, another round of talks on Nov. 10-11 in Abu Dhabi ended without a breakthrough. The Kyiv Independent's Martin Fornusek speaks with Phillips O'Brien, a U.S. historian and professor of strategic studies, about the latest negotiations and Trump's approach to ending Russia's war against Ukraine. O'Brien argues that the U.S. is pushing for a deal that favor
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Why this South African decided to build a life in Ukraine — and document it

Why this South African decided to build a life in Ukraine — and document it

Kyiv ‘torture chamber’ debunked: Rumors, Russia, and what really happened

Kyiv ‘torture chamber’ debunked: Rumors, Russia, and what really happened

Oleshky residents recount horrors of Russian occupation as they reach Ukraine

Oleshky residents recount horrors of Russian occupation as they reach Ukraine

How European politicians turn Ukrainian refugees into targets | Documentary

How European politicians turn Ukrainian refugees into targets | Documentary

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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