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Can women solve Ukraine's manpower problem?

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The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova examines whether drafting women could actually help solve Ukraine’s manpower shortage, what challenges it would create, and why the proposal faces resistance in Ukrainian society and government.
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How Russia’s new jet drones are changing the threat to Kyiv

How Russia’s new jet drones are changing the threat to Kyiv

Inside Odesa port attacks: How Russia targets Ukraine's Black Sea trade

Inside Odesa port attacks: How Russia targets Ukraine's Black Sea trade

Is Europe prepared for a drone war with Russia?

Is Europe prepared for a drone war with Russia?

Why Russia needs a new round of mobilization

Why Russia needs a new round of mobilization

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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