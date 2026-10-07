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Can women solve Ukraine's manpower problem?
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The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova examines whether drafting women could actually help solve Ukraine’s manpower shortage, what challenges it would create, and why the proposal faces resistance in Ukrainian society and government.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.