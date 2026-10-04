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How Russia’s new jet drones are changing the threat to Kyiv

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In this report, the Kyiv Independent’s Asami Terajima and Nick Allard join a Ukrainian volunteer air defense team defending Kyiv as Russia intensifies its drone attacks on the capital.
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Inside Odesa port attacks: How Russia targets Ukraine's Black Sea trade

Inside Odesa port attacks: How Russia targets Ukraine's Black Sea trade

Is Europe prepared for a drone war with Russia?

Is Europe prepared for a drone war with Russia?

Why Russia needs a new round of mobilization

Why Russia needs a new round of mobilization

What Trump’s tariffs could mean for Russia and China

What Trump’s tariffs could mean for Russia and China

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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