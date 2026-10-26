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How Ukraine’s Operation Vivaldi pushed back Russian forces in Donbas

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In May 2026, Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps launched a secret counteroffensive now known as Operation Vivaldi, aiming to strengthen Ukraine’s defensive positions in the Lyman and Sviatohirsk sectors and disrupt Russia’s plans to encircle Ukraine’s key strongholds – the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
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How Trump is pushing Ukraine away from the US

How Trump is pushing Ukraine away from the US

US has disconnected its interests from morality, Kellogg’s daughter argues

US has disconnected its interests from morality, Kellogg’s daughter argues

How Starlink gave Ukraine a ‘middle strike’ advantage that is now at risk

How Starlink gave Ukraine a ‘middle strike’ advantage that is now at risk

Anne Applebaum on the contradiction of Trump’s support of Russia

Anne Applebaum on the contradiction of Trump’s support of Russia

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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