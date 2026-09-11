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Inside Russia's FSB prison network in Crimea | Documentary

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Since illegally occupying Crimea in 2014, Russia has systematically detained people who oppose its rule, fabricated criminal cases against them, and sent them to pretrial detention centers and prisons across the peninsula and beyond.
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As Russia-Ukraine war escalates in the air, what comes next?

As Russia-Ukraine war escalates in the air, what comes next?

Inside front-line Zaporizhzhia as Russian FPV drones move closer

Inside front-line Zaporizhzhia as Russian FPV drones move closer

How Kyiv residents cope with constant drone attacks

How Kyiv residents cope with constant drone attacks

Who has the upper hand in Ukraine’s evolving drone war?

Who has the upper hand in Ukraine’s evolving drone war?

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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