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How European politicians turn Ukrainian refugees into targets | Documentary
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The Kyiv Independent’s new documentary investigates anti-Ukrainian aggression in Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland, the countries that have taken in the largest numbers of Ukrainian refugees since Feb. 24, 2022.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.