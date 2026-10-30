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How European politicians turn Ukrainian refugees into targets | Documentary

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The Kyiv Independent’s new documentary investigates anti-Ukrainian aggression in Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland, the countries that have taken in the largest numbers of Ukrainian refugees since Feb. 24, 2022.
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Tsikhanouskaya on how Russia’s closest ally is playing the US

Tsikhanouskaya on how Russia’s closest ally is playing the US

How Ukraine’s Operation Vivaldi pushed back Russian forces in Donbas

How Ukraine’s Operation Vivaldi pushed back Russian forces in Donbas

How Trump is pushing Ukraine away from the US

How Trump is pushing Ukraine away from the US

US has disconnected its interests from morality, Kellogg’s daughter argues

US has disconnected its interests from morality, Kellogg’s daughter argues

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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