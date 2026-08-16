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How Russia turns Ukrainian strikes into propaganda | Ukraine This Week

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In this episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines what we actually know about civilian deaths linked to Ukrainian strikes, how international humanitarian law distinguishes military targets from civilian targets, and why many of the most high-profile incidents remain difficult to verify.
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Is Kyiv’s bomb shelter system actually safe?

Is Kyiv’s bomb shelter system actually safe?

Ukrainian soldier on surviving 200 days in the kill zone

Ukrainian soldier on surviving 200 days in the kill zone

Inside Ukraine's 40-day drone campaign to weaken Russia | Ukraine This Week

Inside Ukraine's 40-day drone campaign to weaken Russia | Ukraine This Week

Life in Ukraine’s last Donbas strongholds as Russia closes in

Life in Ukraine’s last Donbas strongholds as Russia closes in

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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