Video
Featured Videos
How Russia turns Ukrainian strikes into propaganda | Ukraine This Week
•
In this episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines what we actually know about civilian deaths linked to Ukrainian strikes, how international humanitarian law distinguishes military targets from civilian targets, and why many of the most high-profile incidents remain difficult to verify.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.