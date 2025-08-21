Become a member
News Feed

Video shows aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

2 min read
by Dmytro Basmat
Video shows aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
A screenshot from a video published by the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces showing the aftermath of a Ukrainian drones strikes on oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast. (Robert "Madyar" Brovdi/Telegram)

Ukrainian drones struck the Unecha oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on Aug. 21, the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, announced in a video published to social media.

The attack, 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, engulfed the oil station located north of Ukraine's northwestern Chernihiv Oblast, video shows.

Ukrainian media outlets reported that the drones appear to have struck a facility that pumps oil from the Druzhba pipeline, although the Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reporting. No additional information on the strikes was provided by Brovdi.

Druzhba, one of the world's largest oil pipeline, supplies crude oil to the two remaining European Union countries — Hungary and Slovakia — still importing Russian oil under an exemption from EU sanctions.

"Ruszkik haza!" Brovdi wrote on Telegram, referring to a historical slogan from the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, which translates to "Russians, go home," alongside the release of the video.

The attack comes just days after Ukraine strike on a key distribution station of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, drawing condemnation from Hungary's Foreign Minister who referred to the attack as "outrageous."

Hungary is broadly seen as the most Kremlin-friendly government in the EU and NATO. The country has consistently obstructed aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia throughout the full-scale war.

This is not the first time Budapest has complained about such strikes. In March, Hungary said a Ukrainian drone attack on Druzhba infrastructure in Russia's Oryol region temporarily halted its oil imports.

Kyiv's forces have consistently targeted the Russian oil industry, a key source of Russia's state revenues that helps fund Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

