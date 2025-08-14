'Outrageous'— Hungary condemns Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Druzhba pipeline

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Aug. 13 condemned a Ukrainian drone strike on a key distribution station of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, emphasizing Hungary's role as an electricity supplier to Ukraine.

"Hungary is Ukraine's number one electricity supplier. Without us, the country's energy security would be highly unstable," Szijjarto wrote on X.

"Given this, the Ukrainian attack on the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Hungary with oil and is vital to our energy security, is outrageous."

Hungary is the leader in both Ukraine's electricity imports and exports. As of the first half of June, 44% of imported electricity to Ukraine came from Hungary, Daria Orlova from ExPro Consulting told RBK-Ukraine.

The Druzhba pipeline is one of the world's largest oil pipelines. Hungary, which relies on the line for most of its crude oil, is among the two remaining European Union countries — together with Slovakia — still importing Russian oil via Druzhba under an exemption from EU sanctions.

Hungary is broadly seen as the most Kremlin-friendly government in the EU and NATO. The country has consistently obstructed aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia throughout the full-scale war.

Szijjarto accused Ukraine of "endangering Hungary's energy supply" and called on Kyiv to halt attacks on energy infrastructure serving Hungary, saying Budapest "has nothing to do with" the war.

This is not the first time Budapest has complained about such strikes. In March, Hungary said a Ukrainian drone attack on Druzhba infrastructure in Russia's Oryol region temporarily halted its oil imports.

A Ukrainian military intelligence source and the Armed Forces confirmed that the Aug. 13 attack targeted the Unecha oil pumping station, one of the largest nodes in the Druzhba network.

The strike, carried out in coordination with the military, resulted in damage, multiple explosions, and a large fire, Ukraine said.

The facility, located about 60 kilometers (35 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border, serves two pipelines with a combined annual capacity of 60 million metric tons and also supports Russia's defense industry, the Ukrainian military said.

Kyiv's forces have consistently targeted the Russian oil industry, a key source of Russia's state revenues that helps fund Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine.