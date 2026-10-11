US threatens to halt weapons procurement for Ukraine over strikes on Russian energy sites, FT reports

The Trump administration has threatened to suspend a mechanism used to buy U.S. weapons for Ukraine unless Kyiv stops striking Russian energy infrastructure, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 11, citing unnamed European officials.

U.S. officials conveyed the warnings in calls to Kyiv and European capitals on Oct. 10 and 11, according to officials who participated in the conversations or were briefed afterward. Washington also threatened to stop sharing intelligence, the outlet reported.

The weapons procurement mechanism, known as the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), allows U.S. weapons to be purchased for Ukraine.

The reported pressure preceded President Donald Trump’s announcement on Oct. 11 that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to stop attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.

“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Zelensky’s office said it had no knowledge of an agreement. Russia also struck Kharkiv's power plant following Trump's announcement.

A senior Ukrainian official close to Zelensky that crews were still working to restore power and water in Kyiv following Russian strikes when Trump made his announcement. "Nobody has heard [of the ceasefire]," the official said.

Earlier, Zelensky had expressed support for a halt to energy infrastructure attacks in an interview with ABC News.

The White House declined to confirm or comment on the calls described by the European officials.